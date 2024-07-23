Jones (lat) threw a bullpen session at PNC Park on Tuesday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Jones did some flat-ground throwing Monday and was then spotted progressing to mound work a day later, which is certainly a good sign as he works his way back from a Grade 2 lat strain. The Pirates will certainly proceed cautiously with the prized youngster, particularly since he was going to have his workload limited somewhat down the stretch, anyway, but this is a big step in his recovery.
More News
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Tuesday's session on flat ground•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Plays catch Monday•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Diagnosed with Grade 2 lat strain•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Heads to IL with strained lat•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Exits with strained lat•
-
Pirates' Jared Jones: Re-entering rotation Wednesday•