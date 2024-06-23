Fleming retired the lone batter he faced in relief Friday in the Pirates' 10-3 loss to the Rays.

Fleming was back in the bullpen for the beginning of the Pirates' three-game set with Tampa Bay after he made a four-inning spot start in Colorado in his previous outing this past Sunday. The veteran southpaw has just one save and one hold among his 17 relief appearances on the season and will likely be relegated to lower-leverage spots even after the Pirates placed closer David Bednar (oblique) on the injured list Sunday.