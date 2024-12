The Mariners re-signed Fleming to a minor-league contract Thursday that includes an invitation to spring training, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Fleming began the 2024 season with the Pirates before finishing it at Triple-A Tacoma in the Mariners organization. The owner of a 4.77 ERA over parts of five major-league seasons, Fleming is likely headed back to Tacoma to start 2025 as some rotation depth for the Mariners.