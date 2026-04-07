default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

The Blue Jays designated Fleming for assignment Tuesday.

Toronto will continue to churn the final spot in its bullpen, as Fleming was dropped from the 40-man roster just one day after long reliever Austin Voth was DFA'd to clear a spot for him. The veteran lefty was unlikely to be available for at least a couple of days after he worked in long relief in his Blue Jays debut during Monday's 14-2 loss to the Dodgers, covering three innings while yielding four earned runs on six hits and two walks.

More News