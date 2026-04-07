Blue Jays' Josh Fleming: Pushed off 40-man roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays designated Fleming for assignment Tuesday.
Toronto will continue to churn the final spot in its bullpen, as Fleming was dropped from the 40-man roster just one day after long reliever Austin Voth was DFA'd to clear a spot for him. The veteran lefty was unlikely to be available for at least a couple of days after he worked in long relief in his Blue Jays debut during Monday's 14-2 loss to the Dodgers, covering three innings while yielding four earned runs on six hits and two walks.
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