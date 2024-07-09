Pirates manager Derek Shelton said in an interview on 93.7 The Fan that Fleming will start Tuesday's game versus the Brewers, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

He'll be filling the slot vacated by Jared Jones (lat). Fleming will be pitching on two days' rest and hasn't gone more than two innings or exceeded 27 pitches across his last five appearances, so it's going to be a bullpen game for the Pirates.