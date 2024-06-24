Perez (groin) is expected to rejoin the rotation this weekend in Atlanta, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Perez got his pitch count up to 65 in a rehab outing with Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday and threw some more pitches in the bullpen following the appearance. He's rejoined the Pirates in Cincinnati and will throw a bullpen session Tuesday. While the team has not yet declared a date for his return to the rotation, it's fully expected to happen this weekend. Perez has been shelved since late May with a strained left groin.