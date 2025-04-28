White Sox manager Will Venable said last Tuesday that he anticipates Perez (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list at some point in September, ESPN.com reports. "He's continuing to get evaluated," Venable said of Perez, who was diagnosed last week with a flexor tendon strain in his left elbow. "We're going to treat him and expect him to pitch later on in the summer."

After inking a one-year, $5 million deal with Chicago in the offseason, Perez had been a pleasant surprise through his first four starts of the season, turning in a 3.15 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 18:11 K:BB over 20 innings. The 34-year-old southpaw left his April 18 start after experiencing forearm soreness and was placed on the IL after his MRI revealed a strain. Perez won't require reconstructive Tommy John surgery on his elbow, but he'll be shut down for an extended period and may not be ready to begin his throwing program until well after the All-Star break. Even if Perez makes it back from the shelf late in the season, he may not have enough time to get ramped up for a starting role and could work out of the bullpen.