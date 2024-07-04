Perez pitched 7.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cardinals on Thursday, allowing one unearned run on six hits while striking out two and walking one.

Perez pitched into the seventh inning for the second time this season, but he's come away with a no-decision on both of those occasions. The 33-year-old lefty bounced back well Thursday after giving up six runs in his first start back from the injured list last week. Perez has fared much better at home this season with a 3.65 ERA in seven starts, compared to a 5.97 ERA in six road starts.