Keller didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the White Sox, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over three innings. He struck out three.

The Pirates opted not to bring Keller out for the fourth inning, providing the 28-year-old with additional rest ahead of the All-Star Break. Keller has thrown 114.1 innings at the halfway point and is on pace to shatter his career highs in starts and innings pitched, so it's possible the Pirates monitor Keller's workload during the back half of 2024. Still, Keller should be a strong fantasy option when on the mound, posting a 3.46 ERA with 105 strikeouts this season while cruising to a 10-5 record.