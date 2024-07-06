Skenes (5-0) earned the win against the Mets on Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over seven innings.

Skenes surrendered a solo home run in the third inning and another run in the fourth but was otherwise fantastic. According to The Athletic, he is the first pitcher in major-league history to record seven or more strikeouts in nine of his first 10 career starts. The rookie has not lost a game this season and owns a 2.12 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 78:12 K:BB over 59.1 innings. He lines up for a road matchup with the Brewers next week.