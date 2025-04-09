Skenes (1-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Cardinals allowing five runs on six hits and a walk while striking out seven in six innings.
Skenes had an uncharacteristically rough outing, as five runs allowed were the most he's given up in any start in his career. The Cardinals tacked on three runs in the third and three more in the sixth before Skenes' day came to a close. Three of the four losses in his young MLB career have now come against the Cardinals. Skenes has a 3.44 ERA and 0.82 WHIP on the season and will look to rebound against the Nationals to begin next week.
