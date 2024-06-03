Priester (0-5) took the loss Sunday against Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks across 4.2 innings. He struck out three.

After a roughly two-week stint at Triple-A Indianapolis, Priester was called up to fill Martin Perez's (groin) spot in the Pirates' rotation. While the 24-year-old didn't surrender a homer or a walk, he yielded four runs for a third time this season. Although Perez is set to miss at least two more starts, it's unclear if Priester did enough Sunday to be kept around. If Priester is awarded another start, it would likely come Saturday against the Twins at PNC Park.