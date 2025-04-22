Priester allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three batters over four-plus innings in a no-decision against San Francisco on Monday.

Priester struggled to throw the ball in the strike zone throughout his outing, as only 42 of his 81 pitches were strikes. The righty issued a season-high four walks, though he still managed to limit the damage to just two runs. Priester had tossed five frames in each of his previous two starts, but walks have certainly been an issue for him, as he's now handed out nine free passes in just 14 innings on the campaign. Priester has nonetheless registered a 1.93 ERA, and he's lined up to make his next start in St. Louis this weekend.