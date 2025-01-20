Wallach signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Sunday, which includes an invitation to spring training, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Wallach spent the 2024 campaign with the Angels organization, spending the year with Triple-A Salt Lake. The catcher batted .247 with 12 home runs, 46 RBI, 31 runs scored and two stolen bases over 291 at-bats in 87 games with the Bees. Wallach will look to impress with Texas in the spring in order to potentially secure a spot on the team's roster for Opening Day, but he seems most likely to begin the year with Triple-A Round Rock.