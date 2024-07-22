Bradford (rib/back) is scheduled to make a two-inning appearance out of the bullpen for Double-A Frisco on Tuesday in his next rehab outing, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Bradford began his rehab assignment Friday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, throwing one scoreless inning while striking out one batter. He'll shift his rehab program to Frisco as he continues to work his way back from a lower-back strain and stress fracture in his rib, injuries he sustained in mid-April. Bradford turned in a 3-0 record, 1.40 ERA and 0.62 WHIP over his three starts with the Rangers before landing on the injured list, but he'll serve as a multi-inning option out of the Texas bullpen once he's activated.