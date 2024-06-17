Dunning (4-6) took the loss Sunday against Seattle, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Dunning failed to complete five innings for the fourth time in his last six starts, getting pulled with two outs in the fifth Sunday after allowing Josh Rojas to hit a double and score from second on a wild pitch before walking Julio Rodriguez. While Dunning hasn't surrendered more than five hits once this season, he's had plenty of issues with the long ball, allowing 1.7 HR/9. The 29-year-old has flashed the best strikeout stuff of his career with a 10.2 K/9 this season, but his lack of depth and vulnerability to home runs makes him incredibly volatile.