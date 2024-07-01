Hill went 2-for-4 with two homers, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's 11-2 win over the Orioles.

Hill opened up the scoring with a two-run blast in the second and later added on with a solo shot in the fifth. He's now started four of five games since returning to the majors Wednesday and has gone 5-for-14 with three homers and four RBI. Prior to this mini outburst, the 28-year-old had just four home runs in 289 career major league at-bats. Manager Bruce Bochy should continue to make way for Hill in the lineup as long as he's swinging a hot bat. Leody Taveras has been the odd man out the past two games in Hill's favor.