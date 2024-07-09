Gray (4-4) earned the win over the Angels on Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over five innings.

Gray wasn't overpowering with just six whiffs and two punchouts, but he got seven runs of support through four frames and stuck around long enough to pick up the win. The veteran right-hander didn't provide much length, though, and he's pitched more than five innings only once in his past eight starts. Gray has also been tepid in the strikeout department this season -- his 7.7 K/9 is on pace for his lowest career mark with the exception of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.