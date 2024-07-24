Gray (5-4) picked up the win Tuesday against the White Sox, allowing one run on four hits and no walks across 7.2 innings. He struck out five.

Gray finished off Tuesday's start retiring 15 consecutive batters and despite pitching into the eighth had thrown 80 pitches before being pulled. The outing marked Gray's first time exceeding six innings pitched since May 15. While he hasn't been a great source of strikeouts, having 78 Ks in 94.0 innings, the veteran lefty has been a reliable option, owning a 3.73 ERA and a 1.26 WHIP. He's on track to close out a two-start week Sunday in Toronto.