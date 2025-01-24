Gray would be open to serving as the Rangers' closer, if asked, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

The club has a clear opening at closer, but there's been no indication to this point that Gray might be under consideration for the role. However, a shift to the back-end of the bullpen could make some sense for Gray, who has had durability issues. The righty has made seven relief appearances with the Rangers between the 2023 postseason and 2024 regular season and in those outings has a 1.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB over 12.2 innings. Of course, the Rangers could also use Gray as a starting pitcher, as you could argue Nathan Eovaldi qualifies as the only safe bet in their projected rotation. Gray had surgery in September to address a nerve issue in his right foot but is expected to be ready for spring training.