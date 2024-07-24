Smith went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Smith scored the Rangers' second run when he stole home on a double-steal in the first inning. It was his sixth steal in seven attempts. The infielder later gave the team a 3-1 lead in the eighth inning with a run-producing double. That insurance run became important when reliever Josh Sborz permitted a leadoff home run in the next frame. For Smith, the two-hit night halted an 0-for-14 skid since returning from the All-Star break.