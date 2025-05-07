Smith started at first base and went 3-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

Smith started in center field Sunday and appeared to be line for regular duty there after the Rangers placed Leody Taveras on outright waivers. Since then, the team called up Evan Carter, who will get playing time in center. The Rangers want to get Smith's bat into the lineup, and first base seems like a good spot. It was his third start there this season and first since the club sent Jake Burger to the minors last week. Blaine Crim may serve at first base against left-handers while Smith starts against righties. Smith is rolling right now, going 12-for-26 (.462) with a triple, a home run, five RBI, three walks, one steal and four runs scored over his last seven contests, the last four while batting atop the order.