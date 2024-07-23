Manager Bruce Bochy said Tuesday that Scherzer (arm) will start Thursday's series finale against the White Sox, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Scherzer experienced arm fatigue during his last start Saturday, only managing to throw 53 pitches while allowing four earned runs in two innings in a loss to the Orioles. The issue seems to have subsided since then, and the Rangers are comfortable sending the 39-year-old veteran to the mound Thursday without giving him any extra time to recover. Scherzer will certainly have a favorable matchup during his next start, as the White Sox rank last in the majors in runs scored (319) and OPS (.625).