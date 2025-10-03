Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker said Friday that Eovaldi (shoulder) will visit a physician in Phoenix next week to determine whether he will require sports hernia surgery, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi's season ended in late August when he was diagnosed with a right rotator cuff strain. However, Fenstermaker noted that Eovaldi's shoulder injury is not expected to impact his offseason throwing program. The bigger concern now appears to be Eovadi's groin area, though more will be known about his status moving forward following next week's exam. Eovaldi had a fabulous 2025 campaign, posting a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 129:21 K:BB across 130 innings. He's under contract with the Rangers through 2027.