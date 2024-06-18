Guerrero is slashing .337/.455/.489 with two home runs, 11 steals and a 25.9 percent strikeout rate through 25 games in the Florida Complex League.

Guerrero turns 18 in a week, so he is one of the youngest high-pedigree prospects in the FCL. He is listed at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds and was supposed to be a slower corner outfielder, but thus far Guerrero is 11-for-14 on stolen-base attempts while playing half his games in center field. If Guerrero gets a promotion to Single-A and performs well later this summer, his dynasty stock will continue to climb.