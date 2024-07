Guerrero hasn't played in the Florida Complex League since June 22 due to an undisclosed injury.

There hasn't been any reporting on the reason for Guerrero's 25-day absence from the lineup. He suffered a torn labrum last summer that ended his Dominican Summer League season after seven games. Guerrero was breaking out in a big way this year prior to this absence, slashing .330/.452/.466 with two home runs and 13 steals in 28 games as one of the youngest hitters in the FCL.