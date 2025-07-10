Single-A Charleston placed Guerrero on the 7-day injured list June 24 with an undisclosed injury.

Guerrero has not played in almost a month, and while we don't know the nature of his injury, he has missed significant time in multiple seasons due to right shoulder issues. In fact, Guerrero's 36 games played in 2025 more than doubled his career total of 35 games played across 2023 and 2024. The talented lefty slugger is slashing .230/.342/.378 with four home runs, eight steals and a 29.1 percent strikeout rate.