Guerrero (undisclosed) has gone 5-for-14 with two doubles, one walk, three RBI and two runs in three games since being reinstated from Single-A Charleston's 7-day injured list Wednesday.

Guerrero hadn't played for Charleston in more than two months before being activated from the IL after making one rehab appearance in the rookie-level Florida Complex League. The 19-year-old outfielder remains one of the Rays' more talented lower-level prospects, but durability issues have caused his stock to take a tumble since he debuted in North America in 2024.