Guerrero (shoulder) is listed on Tampa Bay's roster for its March 13 Spring Breakout game versus Boston prospects, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Guerrero didn't play in the rookie-level Florida Complex League after June 22 last season while recovering from a lingering right shoulder injury, but he looks to be entering the 2025 campaign at full health. The 18-year-old outfielder posted a .909 OPS over his 125 plate appearances in the FCL last season, an impressive feat considering that he underwent surgery the prior summer to repair the labrum in the same shoulder.