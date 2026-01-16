Clark was traded from the Angels to the Rays in a three-team deal Thursday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Josh Lowe and Gavin Lux were the biggest names involved in the deal, though Clark has shown some decent skills since being drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft. He reached Double-A at the end of the 2025 season after posting a 108:34 K:BB across 103 innings with Single-A Inland. The Rays have often gotten the most out of their pitchers, so Clark lands in a good spot to continue his development toward the majors.