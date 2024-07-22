Springs (elbow) is expected to cover five innings in his next rehab start with Triple-A Durham during the upcoming week, MLB.com reports.

Springs will require at least one more tune-up outing in the minors after he most recently made the 10th start of his rehab assignment Saturday with Triple-A Durham. He struck out three over three innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and one walk, tossing just 48 pitches after a rain delay cut his start short. Per MLB.com, the Rays are evaluating Springs' readiness to return from the 60-day injured list on a start-to-start basis, but if he's able to cover five innings efficiently in his upcoming outing with Durham, he could get the green light to make his 2024 debut with the big club. The Rays already have a rotation spot available for the taking with Ryan Pepiot (knee) landing on the 15-day IL on Sunday.