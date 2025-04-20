Springs (hamstring) expects to be ready to go for his next start Saturday versus the White Sox, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Springs pitched 2.1 innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks with three strikeouts before departing with right hamstring tightness in the third inning of Sunday's 14-1 loss to the Brewers. The left-hander said following the game that the hamstring issue felt more like a cramp that began in the second inning and worsened in the third. Springs will be reevaluated during Monday's off day, but he thinks he'll be good to go for his next turn in the rotation.