Springs (3-3) took the loss Saturday against the White Sox, allowing seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The 32-year-old southpaw was unsteady out the gate against the lowly White Sox, who managed to lace four extra-base hits (one homer and three doubles) in the first inning. Springs was unable to recover from there, but he tossed 100 total pitches to absorb innings for the bullpen. Springs has floundered in his first season with the Athletics, pitching to a 6.04 ERA, 1.62 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB across 28.1 innings. He currently lines up to make his next start at Texas this upcoming week.