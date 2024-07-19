Springs (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

In his last rehab outing July 14, Springs gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and one walk while striking out three across 4.2 innings. While it was his most runs allowed across his rehab program, he was able to toss 77 pitches (51 strikes), and he appears to be nearing the end of his recovery from Tommy John surgery from April of 2023. After converting to a full-time starter for the Rays in May of 2022, Springs posted a 9-5 record over 25 starts with a 2.46 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 144:31 K:BB across 135.1 frames.