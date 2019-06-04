Rays' JJ Goss: Grabbed by Rays with 36th pick

The Rays have selected Goss with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A 6-foot-3, 185-pound prep righty from Texas, Goss experienced a velocity bump after adding some weight prior to his senior season. His fastball is now a plus low-to-mid-90s offering. He pairs that pitch with a plus slider and also shows excellent feel for a changeup. Goss is pretty athletic, which allows him to repeat his quick, funky delivery. He still has room to add a bit more muscle, which could allow his stuff to continue to improve after he gets into pro ball.