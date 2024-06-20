DeLuca will start in left field and bat sixth in Thursday's game against the Twins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

DeLuca will draw his third consecutive start against a right-handed pitcher (Simeon Woods Richardson), but after going 1-for-8 with a walk in the previous two contests, he'll probably need to pick up the pace at the plate to ensure he continues seeing regular playing time. The 25-year-old made some waves by producing three two-hit games in his first five starts when he returned from the injured list May 3, but he's slashing just .102/.202/.170 from May 8 onward.