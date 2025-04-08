Rays manager Kevin Cash said Tuesday that DeLuca (shoulder) is likely to miss 2-to-4 weeks, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

DeLuca landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right shoulder strain, an injury he believes he suffered on a diving catch Friday. He is able to swing a bat and run without issue, but throwing is a problem, so they'll give the injury at least a couple weeks to calm down. Kameron Misner is starting in center field for the Rays on Tuesday and should handle the position regularly while DeLuca is out.