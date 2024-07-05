DeLuca went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Thursday's win over Kansas City.

DeLuca jumped on a hanging sinker from Alec Marsh in the second inning and sent it over the wall in left field for his third home run of the season, extending the Rays' lead to three runs. The outfielder then added an RBI single in the following frame and went on to reach three times in the contest. The long ball was DeLuca's first since May 18 against Toronto and he's now tallied multiple hits in two of his last three starts. However, his average still sits at .180 on the campaign following Thursday's three-hit performance.