Caballero went 3-for-3 with a run scored Wednesday against the Mariners.

Caballero looked to be the odd man out when Taylor Walls returned from the injured list, but he's started in three straight games and four of the Rays' last five games. In part, that's because Brandon Lowe (toe) has been sidelined, though the Rays have also played Caballero at third base and shortstop during his recent uptick in playing time. He's hit a decent .243 this season, though most of his fantasy value comes from his 24 stolen bases.