Caballero will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the Pirates, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Caballero has logged six career innings in the outfield over his two-plus seasons in the big leagues, but he'll be making his first start at an outfield spot Wednesday. Though Caballero still seems to be viewed as a utility player, manager Kevin Cash could continue to explore ways to get the speedy 28-year-old in the lineup while he's putting good plate appearances together. Through three games, Caballero has gone 3-for-6 with three walks, one double, three RBI, one run and one stolen base.