Caballero will start in right field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Royals, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Though he'll be filling in for the left-handed-hitting Kameron Misner in the outfield while the Royals send a southpaw (Noah Cameron) to the bump, Caballero could up seeing steadier playing time at shortstop against right-handers moving forward. Taylor Walls will man shortstop Wednesday, but Caballero had started at the position in four of the previous six contests.