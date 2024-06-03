The Rays reinstated Lowe (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Monday.

Tampa Bay is off Monday, but the club went ahead and officially put Lowe back on its active roster ahead of their series against the Marlins, which begins Tuesday. Lowe has been limited to just 14 games this season because of a pair of oblique strains, but he's ready to roll after going 4-for-12 with a triple, three runs and two RBI over three rehab games with Triple-A Durham. He'll likely see most of his playing time in right field for the Rays but could also play some in center.