Lowe (oblique) will move his rehab assignment up to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe began a rehab assignment with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday and hit a two-run homer among his five at-bats. It's not clear how many rehab games he will require before being activated, but it's a good sign that Lowe is already moving up to the team's highest minor-league affiliate. The 27-year-old outfielder has been shelved by a right oblique strain, which he suffered on Opening Day.