Lowe (oblique) has been sent to the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate to begin a rehab assignment.

The start of Lowe's rehab assignment was delayed a bit as he dealt with back spasms, but he seems to have put that behind him after being given an injection. The 27-year-old outfielder has been shelved by a right oblique strain, which he suffered on Opening Day. Lowe will eventually move up to a higher minor-league affiliate and should be ready to rejoin the Rays' active roster after a handful of rehab contests.