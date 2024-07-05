Fairbanks picked up the save over the Royals on Thursday, allowing one run on one hit over one inning while striking out one.

Fairbanks entered the contest with a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and retired the first two batters in succession before surrendering a solo homer to Bobby Witt. The right-hander was then able to get Vinnie Pasquantino to ground out for the final out of the game, securing his 14th save of the season. Fairbanks has now converted each of his last four save attempts, though he's also allowed a run in four of his last nine appearances.