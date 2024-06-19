Fairbanks said his bruised right thumb "felt within the realm of good" after playing catch Wednesday, and he expects to be available for Thursday's series finale in Minnesota, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The right-hander departed Tuesday's contest after being struck in the thumb by a comebacker, but it appears he's avoided a serious injury. Jason Adam, Garrett Cleavinger and Colin Poche will likely all be in the mix if a save opportunity arises Wednesday, but Fairbanks should be back on the mound for the Rays within the next couple days.