Fairbanks allowed one run on one hit and two walks over one inning to record a save against the Yankees on Thursday.

Fairbanks got the ball with a two-run lead in the ninth frame and nearly blew the opportunity. He walked two of the first three batters he faced but managed to get Aaron Judge to foul out with one out. However, Ben Rice followed with an RBI single to plate a run and put the tying run on third base. Fairbanks escaped the jam by getting Gleyber Torres to pop out and thus recorded his 16th save. The run he allowed Thursday was just his second over his past seven appearances, and he's gone 6-for-6 in save chances during that span.