Rays manager Kevin Cash said Sunday that Pepiot (knee) won't be in store for an extended stay on the 15-day injured list and should be activated in close to the minimum amount of time, MLB.com reports.

Pepiot had been lined up to start Tuesday's game in Toronto, but he was instead placed on the IL on Sunday after developing swelling in his right knee over the All-Star break. After getting the knee checked out, Pepiot was determined to have suffered an infection, but he's already showing signs of improvement after getting IVs in and antibiotics at a New York City hospital Saturday. Pepiot won't be cleared to resume throwing into the inflammation in his knee subsides, but the Rays are hopeful he'll be ready to start the ramp-up process within the next few days. In Pepiot's absence Tuesday, the Rays are likely to either treat the series opener with the Blue Jays as a bullpen day or call up Tyler Alexander from Triple-A Durham to cover the bulk of the innings.