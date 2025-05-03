Pepiot (2-4) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 4.1 innings.

Pepiot allowed at least one baserunner in each of the first four innings of Friday's start, but was able to manoeuvre out of those frames without allowing a run. He was lifted in the fifth inning after giving up a walk and a double, and Pepiot was tagged for two runs after Paul Goldschmidt belted a three-run home run off Rays reliever Mason Montgomery. Pepiot generated just 10 first-pitch strikes and five whiffs on 88 pitches (55 strikes) and wasn't able to complete five innings for the first time in seven starts. He's in line to face the Phillies at home next week.