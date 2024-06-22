Pepiot came away with a no-decision in Friday's 10-3 win over the Pirates, giving up two runs on three hits and four walks over 3.1 innings. He struck out three.

Despite the impressive offensive support, Pepiot wasn't efficient enough to qualify for his fifth win of the year and got the hook after 74 pitches (41 strikes). The right-hander tied his season high with the four free passes, while the three strikeouts tied his season low. Through four starts in June, he's stumbled to a 6.30 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 24:7 K:BB through 20 innings, and Friday's outing was his first this month in which he didn't serve up a homer. Pepiot will look to turn things around in his next start, which lines up to come at home next week against the Mariners.